This 1 Investment Strategy Could Easily Make You a Millionaire

There are things beyond your control that may prevent you from being consistent, like an unexpected expense. But even in that scenario, adding what you can instead of nothing could get you closer to $1 million. Earning 10% a year on average would involve investing 100% in large-cap stocks. And leaving your holdings invested for the long term instead of constantly trading could help you achieve rates of return similar to the averages of indexes like the S&P 500.

Your risk tolerance

The more exposure to stock you have, the more your investments could grow. But that exposure is not without risk, and the more aggressively your accounts are invested, the more volatile they could be. And while they'll have a higher average rate of return, the best and worst years of performance will be more drastic than with a more conservative portfolio. Over the last 20 years, large-cap stocks have risen as much as 32% in a year and fallen as much as 37%, but U.S. bonds have see top gains of 10% versus maximum losses of just 2%.