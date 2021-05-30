This 1 Move Will Guarantee You Larger Social Security Checks in Retirement

Other ways to boost your Social Security benefits

It's easy to understand how boosting your income can help increase your Social Security checks, but actually making it happen is another story. If it's not possible for you right now, that's okay. There are still other things you can do to increase your benefits.

First, make sure you work at least 35 years, and longer if you can. This will ensure you don't have any zero-income years factored into your benefit calculation. Working longer than 35 years won't increase your benefits in and of itself. But it often works out that way because people tend to earn more money later on in their careers. These higher-earning years begin to replace their lower-earning years in their benefit calculation, resulting in a larger AIME.

Choosing the right starting age can also help you maximize your benefits. You can sign up as early as 62, but you must wait until your full retirement age -- 66 or 67 for today's workers -- to get the full benefit you qualify for. Beginning early could reduce your benefit up to 25% if your FRA is 66 or 30% if your FRA is 67.