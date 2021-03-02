This 1 Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Investing in the stock market can seem complicated and confusing, but it's not as difficult as it looks. Even if you're a novice investor, it is possible to make a lot of money with the right investing strategy.

One of the keys to successful investing is patience. It can take years or even decades to see substantial returns. However, thanks to compound interest, the longer you leave your money alone, the faster your savings will grow.

Compound interest is an incredibly powerful tool, and it can help you save hundreds of thousands of dollars or more -- even if you can't afford to save much each month.

Compound interest in action

The beauty of compound interest is that it has a snowball effect on your savings. You're essentially earning interest on your interest, and your savings will start to add up quickly.

Say, for example, you're investing in your 401(k) or IRA and earning an 8% annual rate of return on your investments. Let's also say you're saving $300 per month. Here's approximately how much you'd have saved depending on how many years you allow your money to grow.