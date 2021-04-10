This 1 Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

How would you like to turn $300 a month -- about $10 a day -- into a nest egg worth over a half million dollars? The chart below illustrates a very straightforward path that could have done just that for you. It shows what would have happened if you had invested $300 a month on the first trading day of each month into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) and reinvested your dividends.

That's it. That's all you would have had to do between February 1993 and April 2021 to turn $300 a month into just over $525,000. The incredible simplicity of that plan is why this one stock market chart will make you a better investor.

Why this is such a powerful strategy

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is an exchange-traded fund that attempts to track the S&P 500 index. That index contains 500 of the largest American companies , and when people talk about how "the market" performs, they often talk about it in terms of that index. That fund carries with it a low 0.09% expense ratio and has around a tiny 2% turnover, which means investors get market-like returns without being exposed to high overhead fees or churn costs.