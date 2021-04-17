This Account Could Make It Easier to Start Investing

Once you get the hang of investing, you may get into a nice groove and come to the wonderful realization that it's actually not such a hard thing to do. But when you're first starting out, it can be daunting and challenging. If you're not sure how to go about it, you may want to make one important move -- sign up for your employer's 401(k) plan.

How a 401(k) can help you break into investing

One of the greatest things about 401(k)s is that investing in one is seamless. All you need to do is decide how much money you want to contribute from each paycheck toward your retirement savings. From there, your payroll department will deduct those funds so you don't even have to think about them. And that way, you'll also be less likely to chicken out and stop investing at times when the stock market gets volatile.