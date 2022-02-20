This Beaten-Down S&P 500 Stock Has the Most Potential for a Massive Recovery

Matt Frankel: If you've been keeping track, you know our No. 1 is Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), ticker symbol E-T-S-Y, has been a fantastic performer since about 2015. The stock is still up more than tenfold. If you guys remember when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) came out with Amazon Handmade and Bloomberg actually ran an article saying that there was an Etsy killer coming to market and the stock tanked. They've been a fantastic performer. They've just proven all of the analysts wrong. They've done a great job growing into their addressable market. They now have over $12 billion of gross merchandise sales on an annualized basis and it continues to grow. Their recent growth numbers are somewhat deceptive. Over the past year, their revenue has grown 24%, excluding sales of face masks, which is a big thing they pivoted to during the COVID pandemic. But that's on top of a big pop they got two years ago when the COVID pandemic first hit. So many people just had so much more time to shop online. Over the past two years, their revenue has more than doubled, up 138%. They have done a great job of building out their addressable market. A stat that I've quoted very often when talking about Etsy is they put their total addressable market at $100 billion for specialized goods, of which I mentioned they have about $12 billion of annualized revenue or annualized merchandise sales. They put that as $250 billion for all of their categories of online spending. And, if you include the special merchandise that sold like craft markets and non-online sources, they put their addressable market at $1.7 trillion. That's for Etsy. That's not including some of these other brands that they're building out. When you see that, you do say "Wow" just like Taylor just did. But then you realize that they added Reverb, which is the music marketplace they acquired. They added the Depop, the fashion resale brand, which is really big among the younger generations. They added Elo7, which is widely considered to be the Etsy of Brazil and is growing very fast. E-commerce in Latin America is expected to grow at a 21% annualized rate through 2025. A lot of potential there for it to be a big hit and they acquired Elo7 for something like $100 million, something really low, in the context of this stuff. I think they're making all the right moves. They've shown their ability to grow. They've shown that what they have is something special. Not many companies can compete against Amazon like they did and clearly win. The best you could do against Amazon normally is to co-exist like Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) doing. Etsy went up and knocked it out of the park. I don't know if you guys have ever shopped on Amazon Handmade. I don't know anyone who has or who sells on it. But they totally went up against Amazon and won, and their management is making great decisions.