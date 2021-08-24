This Could Be the Easiest Social Security Mistake to Avoid

How much of a hit will your benefits take if you claim them early? You'll lose 6.67% a year for the first three years you file early, and 5% a year for each year thereafter. But keep in mind that those reductions are implemented on a monthly basis, so if your FRA is 67 but you claim Social Security at age 66 and 9 months, you'll still lose a chunk of your monthly benefit -- about 1.67%.

Now here's the good news -- if you want to avoid a hit to your Social Security benefits, commit your FRA to memory and don't sign up beforehand. It's really that simple.

Of course, you may actively choose to file for benefits ahead of FRA to get your money sooner, and there's nothing wrong with that if you determine that that's the best financial move for you. But there's a difference between slashing your benefit by making a conscious decision versus slashing it due to a lack of Social Security knowledge. The latter scenario is something you should really aim to avoid.