This Crypto ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

Third (and this may not be a valid reason for investing for some people), it's fun. It's enjoyable to have skin in the game as we see emerging technologies evolve, and based on the degree to which we've seen blockchain technology grow so far, we have every reason to believe the space will continue to expand. The best thing about expressing this view through an ETF is that it doesn't require any ongoing maintenance on your part, and you can simply buy and hold for the long-term -- a Foolish philosophy indeed.

Where to hold it

Given that the fund prides itself on the potential for growth, your Roth IRA could be an interesting spot to hold it. Remember, a Roth IRA contains after-tax money that won't ever be taxed again (assuming you've had the account open for five years). Should your investments grow substantially in the future, you'll have a tax-free nest egg sitting in your Roth.