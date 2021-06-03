This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

With that in mind, I want to avoid ETFs that track a broad stock index, but I have to balance that with the right level of diversification.

The New Economies ETF

There are dozens of ETFs that would probably fulfill this role in your portfolio effectively, but one of my favorites right now is the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEMKT: KOMP). This ETF has about 400 holdings, and it is spread across prominent disruptive technological trends. These include autonomous vehicles, nanotechnology, genetic engineering, 3D printing, and other innovation at the forefront of tomorrow's economy.

The selection methodology uses proprietary artificial intelligence to scrape corporate filings for keywords that show which companies are participating in these disruptive trends. Importantly, the fund is equal-weighted, with slight adjustments based on management's assessment. As a result, more than half of the portfolio is allocated to small-cap and mid-cap stocks, which tends to increase both risk and growth potential. That's the exact sort of feature required to deliver returns above the market as a whole.