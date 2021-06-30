This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

Given that it's being featured as a top prospect, one would assume this dividend-growth fund boasts superior returns; dividends are real, whereas too many growth stocks fail to live up to the hype. One would be wrong to make such an assumption, however. Morningstar data indicates this particular exchange-traded fund not only trails the S&P 500's performance for the past 10 years but it's also trailed the S&P 500 the entire 10-year span. And that's with the fund's dividends (and/or distributions, in this case) being reinvested, mind you. Accepting those payments in the form of cash would further lower the current value of a position in VIG.