This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Nest Egg

Low fees and a steady portfolio



Another thing to love about the Vanguard Growth ETF is its low annual fee of 0.04%. Comparable funds charge around 1%, meaning that you'd pay about $100 if you had $10,000 invested in it. The Vanguard ETF would charge you $4. That might not seem like a big difference, but Vanguard points out that with an initial $10,000 investment growing at 9% over 10 years, the lower fee would save you $2,255.

The fund also sports a low turnover rate -- recently, it was 2.7%. This means that the fund's managers aren't shifting their holdings much: A 100% turnover rate would mean that the entire value of the fund had been traded over the past year -- and that would not only suggest a lack of conviction in the fund's holdings, but it could also generate more in trading fees and short-term capital gains (which usually carry higher tax rates). Index funds tend to have low turnover rates because their managers don't actively decide what to buy and sell and when -- instead, they just buy and hold whatever is in the index they're tracking, making adjustments when the index does.

What to do