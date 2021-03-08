This ETF Could Help Grow Your Retirement Account

Most of the companies in both top-10 lists have performed very strongly over the past year or so, leading some to worry that they may be overvalued and are more likely to retract a bit in the near future than keep surging. No one can know what any stock will do in the short term, so these funds are best thought of as long-term portfolio candidates. And if you're worried about possible overvaluation, you might opt to just park some of your available money in them now, and reserve some money to buy additional shares later when they may be priced lower.