This Expense Could Deplete Your Retirement Nest Egg. Are You Prepared?

Another thing you should know is that if you have funds in a health savings account (HSA), you can use that money to cover the premiums for long-term care insurance. That could, in turn, ease that burden.

While the idea of paying for long-term care insurance might seem daunting, your premium costs might pale in comparison to what you spend on actual care. Say you and your spouse wind up, as a couple, spending $3,050 a year on long-term care premiums for 30 years. That's $91,500 -- a lot of money. But if you both wind up needing the level of care estimated above, your total comes to $318,000 -- more than three times as much. When you compare those numbers, long-term care insurance does read like a no-brainer.

Of course, such insurance might not cover all of your costs on an annual basis. But it could cover the bulk of them. And if you're worried that an extended period of long-term care might result in financial ruin, then having insurance is a great way to buy yourself some peace of mind.

