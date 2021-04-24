This Investing Mistake Could Cost You Almost $600,000

Investing is a great way to grow wealth, but you shouldn't plan to strike it rich overnight. Rather, you'll need to invest steadily and consistently through the years to eventually accumulate a hefty sum of money.

But some people are afraid to invest -- specifically, they're scared of the stock market -- and so they intentionally stick to safer investments, like bonds, that are known to be far less volatile. The problem with this approach, however, is that if you don't take much risk in your portfolio, you'll lose out on the reward of stronger returns. In fact, staying away from stocks could actually cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.

Why you can't afford to fear stocks

Though stock values do have the potential to fluctuate a lot, one thing to keep in mind about the stock market is that in the long run, it tends to reward investors who stick with it. Bond values, by contrast, don't tend to move around as much, though bonds do provide the stability of semiannual interest payments.