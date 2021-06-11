This Investing Strategy Beats "Get Rich Quick" Any Day

The S&P 500 has had a compound average annual growth rate of 10.7% over the last 30 years. It had its ups and downs during that time, but if you'd invested $50,000 in an S&P 500 index fund in the beginning of 1991, you'd have had over $1 million by the end of 2020.

Index funds are also pretty affordable. You don't need tens of thousands of dollars to invest in one, and expense ratios -- an index fund's annual fees -- are usually well under 1%. Some of the most popular S&P 500 index funds have expense ratios as low as 0.03%. That means you only pay $3 per year for every $10,000 you have invested in the fund.

There's still a risk of loss with index funds, as there is with any investment. But that risk is much less than the risk associated with most get-rich-quick schemes. You don't need to choose precisely the right stock and the right time to buy and sell in order to make a lot of money. All you need to do is buy and hold.