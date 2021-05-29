This Investing Strategy Beats "Get Rich Quick" Any Day

3. Diversify your portfolio

Diversification involves getting exposure to a large number of different stocks, but what "large" means in this context will vary depending on who you ask. It could mean owning a few dozen different stocks, or a few hundred, or buying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that give you exposure to thousands.

Regardless of how you measure it, diversification is a popular investment strategy because it dilutes risk and limits the damage that bad picks can do to your portfolio. However, diversifying also means that you'll hold smaller stakes in your high-conviction winners, which will constrict your gains.

How much you diversify is up to you, but consider the limits of your own knowledge. By putting too much of your portfolio into just a few companies, you're exposing yourself to anything unexpected that could drag them down. Remember, there were times when Blockbuster and Yahoo! both looked unassailable.