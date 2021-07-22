This Investing Strategy Could Make You a Millionaire

Whether you're new to the stock market or an experienced investor, you probably want to make as much money as possible. But the market can be volatile, and if you invest in the wrong places, you could easily lose more than you gain.

While there are never any guarantees in the stock market, there's one investing strategy that's likely to help you make money over time. Stay at it long enough, and you could even become a millionaire investor.

Investing for the long term

Investing in the stock market is not a "get rich quick" scheme, and short-term strategies could cost you. Instead, you're better off investing for the long term.

Long-term investing involves buying solid investments and holding them for as long as possible. Stocks of strong companies are likely to increase in value over time and survive market volatility. By filling your portfolio with these types of investments, you'll be gradually building wealth.