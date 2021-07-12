This Investing Strategy Will Carry You Safely Through a Stock Market Crash

The alternative to dollar-cost averaging is investing a lump sum of money. If you did this a year ago on Aug. 8, 2020, your $12,000 would be worth $15,449. But if the opposite had happened -- you invested $12,000 at the high price of $430.92, and the shares plummeted 23% to $334.57 -- your account value would decline to $9,317. Using a dollar-cost averaging method, you still would've lost money, but less since only a portion of your shares is invested at higher prices.

When it works

If you could tell exactly when the stock market would enter a bear market, you could perfectly time sales of your securities and avoid these losses. And if you knew when it would rebound, you could plan on buying shares back at this time. But timing the market is very hard, and although you may get lucky from time to time, for the most part, it will be a guess.