This Investment Could Get You Through the Next Stock Market Crash

Why so? The S&P 500, by nature, is extremely diverse. After all, it consists of 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies by market capitalization.

The S&P 500 also has a strong history of performing well over time. Now, this isn't to say that the index delivers positive returns every year. In fact, in 2002, the S&P 500's total return was negative 22.10%. In 2008, during the Great Recession, it was negative 37%. Ouch.

In spite of those off years, though, over the past 30 years, the S&P has delivered an average total annual return of more than 12%. And some years were downright outstanding. In 1995, the index delivered a 37.58% return. More recently, in 2019, its return was 31.49%. Those strong results help make up for the years when its performance is poorer.

This is also why S&P 500 index funds are solid bets as long-term investments. While they may oscillate over the short term, if history is any guide, over the long run, they will serve you well -- mitigating the downside risks from individual stocks, and keeping you exposed to the broad market's general upward climb.