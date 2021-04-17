This Investment Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

In fact, let's run some numbers to see what sort of wealth we're talking about. If you put $400 a month into a retirement plan invested heavily in S&P 500 index funds over a 40-year time frame, there's a good chance you'll score an average annual 10% return. Why 10%? Well, as just mentioned, the S&P 500's average is a bit higher, but you may not put your entire nest egg into S&P 500 index funds, and also, as retirement nears, you may (and should) shift a larger chunk of your portfolio to more conservative investments.

But if we go with that 10%, based on a $400 monthly investment over 40 years, you'll end up with a nest egg worth $2.124 million. Make it $500 a month, and your total climbs to $2.655 million.

Remember, the S&P 500 may have its ups and downs over time, but overall, it has a strong history of performing well, so there's no reason to think it won't continue to do so. If you want an easy, hands-off way to generate serious wealth for your senior years, look at investing your retirement savings in S&P 500 index funds -- and get ready to enjoy the retirement of your dreams.

