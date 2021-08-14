This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

The S&P 500 itself was established in 1959, and despite the numerous crashes it's seen since then, it's always recovered. It's also earned a 10% average annual rate of return since its inception. Some years it's earned explosive returns, while other years it's experienced losses. Over time, though, those returns have averaged out to around 10% per year.

Another advantage of the S&P 500 ETF is that it's a fantastic long-term investment. This type of fund performs best when it has plenty of time to grow -- ideally, a few decades. If you leave it alone long enough, you can earn a substantial amount of money.

How much can you earn with an S&P 500 ETF?

These investments may be relatively safe, but they can make you a lot of money, too.

Say, for example, you're investing in an S&P 500 ETF earning a 10% average annual return. If you invest just $100 per month and leave your money alone for 40 years, you'd have approximately $531,000.