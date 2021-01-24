This Is 1 of the Easiest Ways to Lose Money in the Stock Market

2. Use dollar-cost averaging to your advantage

Many people worry about losing money on stocks and therefore hesitate to buy at certain times, like when stock values are up or when there's a recession at play. That's why a better bet is to commit to buying stocks at regular intervals, regardless of the circumstances at hand.

It's a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, and it helps investors avoid falling down the counterproductive rabbit hole of attempting to time the market. With dollar-cost averaging, you might say you'll put $100 into the stock market every week. You might even get more specific and say you'll buy $100 worth of a particular stock. Dollar-cost averaging has been shown to help investors pay a lower average share price than timed purchases, and it's a simple way to take emotions out of the equation. You can set up your brokerage account to follow a dollar-cost averaging strategy, or sign up for your employer's 401(k) plan and have funds deducted regularly from your paychecks.

3. Diversify