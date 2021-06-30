This Is a Great Way to Supplement Your Social Security Benefits

Of course, the one catch with regard to HSAs is that you can't contribute to one unless you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, the definition of which can change from one year to the next. But if you are eligible based on your insurance plan, then it pays to put money into an HSA while you can. That way, you'll have a dedicated source of income to pay for your healthcare costs down the line.

Another great feature of HSAs is that they allow you to take withdrawals for any reason starting at age 65 without penalty. If you remove HSA funds for non-medical purposes, you will be taxed on your withdrawals -- but the same holds true for a traditional 401(k) or IRA withdrawal. And this way, you get the added tax benefits.

While Social Security may end up being your main source of retirement income, it shouldn't be your only source. It pays to see if you qualify to contribute money to an HSA. Doing so could not only put more cash in your pocket as a senior, but also make one very costly expense a lot more manageable.

