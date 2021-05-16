This Is a Surefire Sign You Shouldn't Invest in a Stock

As someone who presumably understands how Netflix works and why it's so successful, you would be able to tell that that move is going to be bad for business and that Netflix's stock price is probably going to drop. But if you had never heard of Netflix and weren't able to guess what it does from the company name, you might not realize its leaders have just made a terrible mistake. If you buy its stock just to hop on the bandwagon with everyone else, you could find yourself facing huge losses in this scenario.

Understanding how a company makes its money can also help you identify when it's doing well and when it might be time to buy even more of its stock. If Apple releases the iPhone 13 later this year to rave reviews, that could clue you in to the fact that the company is doing a great job at producing products people want -- and that could be a good time to invest more in its stock.

How to choose the best stocks for you