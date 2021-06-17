This Is Pre-Retirees' Top Retirement Concern

Next, sign up for long-term care insurance. You'll spend some money on those premiums, but the cost may be more than worth it if you wind up needing something like nursing-home care for several years as a senior.

The ideal time to apply for long-term care is during your mid-50s. That way, you're not paying your premiums for too long, but you're also young enough to snag an affordable premium rate based on your health and age.

Take charge of your future costs

There's no getting around paying for healthcare in retirement, and the reality is that the majority of seniors wind up needing some type of long-term care in their lifetime. Your best bet is to read up on what those expenses might entail and take steps to ensure that you've got them covered. Doing so could help you breathe easier as your senior years approach.

