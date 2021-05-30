This Is the Best Age to Retire, According to Social Security

If you live to the age of 75, taking it at age 62 will get you $292,500 in lifetime income. If you take it at age 66, you'll get $270,000, and if you delay to age 70, you'll get $198,000. If your life expectancy extends to age 80, you'll receive $405,000 if you take it at age 62, $420,000 if you take it at age 66, and $396,000 if you take it at age 70. If you live until the age of 85, you'll draw $517,500 in lifetime income if you take it at age 62, $570,00 from taking it at age 66, and $594,000 if you take it at age 70.

Which age makes the best choice?

How long you could live plays a major role in whether or not you should take it early or late. The shorter your life expectancy, the more taking it early makes sense, while the longer you expect to live, the more you should consider taking it late.

But figuring out how long you'll live is difficult. Things like being in good health and a family history of longevity can give you a better idea, but it will still be an estimate.