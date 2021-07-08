This Is the Best Retirement Savings Move I Ever Made

To ensure that no longer happened, I made saving for retirement my top priority. And I set up an automated transfer from my bank account to my brokerage account on the day my payment was deposited from the company I did the most work for.

Ever since that time, I haven't missed a single contribution. That's because it is generally much easier to stick with the status quo than to make a change. In order to not contribute to my retirement accounts, I would have to manually go into my bank account before the money is withdrawn and make a conscious effort not to allow the money transfer.

That's a lot of effort, and the process also gives me time to think about whether I really want to jeopardize my retirement goals for whatever short-term purchases I would otherwise make. Once I have to take that extra step, I almost always find that it's more important to me to stay on track with my savings efforts.

Automating contributions makes saving for retirement easy

Setting up automatic contributions to a retirement account is easy for most people if a workplace 401(k) is available. You can just sign up with your employer to have money taken out of your paycheck.