This Is the Biggest, Most Underappreciated Benefit to "Early Retirement"

It feels the same inside my brain like writing English words, and solving construction problems, and solving software problems, they're all the same thing, they're just using different parts of your mind or your body. It really feels the same, except I just like the complete freedom now, and I love how it's Tuesday and I'm still at home. Really, I'm not a rules person so it best suits my personality quite well.

Morgan Housel: I've met so many people over the years that when you meet them for a work engagement, whatever, whether it's a coworker or someone else you're working with, and you get to know them, and then if you get to know them better, you go out and have a beer with them, you become friends with them, you realize that everything from the tone of their voice to the things that they talked about, the values they expressed talking to the work person is totally different from the real person.

That's part of what the early retirement mantra has brought out for me that I'm most interested in. It's like, how much of that is innocent fakery that gets to be left behind once you have independence and autonomy in life?