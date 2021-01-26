This Is the Most Important Decision an Investor Can Make

One of the things that worked early on for me and made my life easier as an investor is the fact that I picked a couple of areas that I was interested in and that I wanted to become somewhat of an expert in. Those areas are the ones that primarily fill out my portfolio. I am invested in e-commerce, I am invested in software-as-a-service stocks, I'm invested in streaming video, I'm invested in telehealth. If you look at my portfolio, I'm just going to guess, but I would say probably 75% of my portfolio falls into those broad categories.