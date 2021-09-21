This Is the No. 1 Reason I'm Planning to Claim Social Security at 62

When I make plans for my retirement, I always operate under the assumption that I'll claim Social Security benefits at 62. This is a decision I made even though I know there's a good chance I'd be better off waiting to claim benefits -- and even though I don't really want to start my checks so young.

Here's why I'm planning for my benefits to start at 62

When I estimate what Social Security will do for me as a senior, I assume I'll start my checks at 62 for one simple reason: Because that's the earliest age they become available.

The reason I do this is because I know many people end up forced out of the workforce earlier than they want to be due to circumstances outside their control. And often, being pushed into leaving work ahead of schedule means being forced to claim Social Security as soon as possible to provide enough income to live on.