This Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security

Depending on how much you're receiving in benefits, that extra 24% can add up. The average retiree collects around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration.

Say you'd receive $1,500 per month by claiming at age 67. If you were to wait until age 70 to claim and earn that extra 24%, that would bump your benefit amount up to $1,860 per month. That's an additional $360 per month, or $4,320 per year.

The best part is that these benefit adjustments are permanent. No matter how long you live, you'll continue receiving larger checks throughout the rest of your retirement.

Delaying benefits can be a smart move for a variety of reasons. If you have reason to believe you'll live a long life, you may receive more money over a lifetime by waiting until age 70 to claim than if you'd claimed earlier.