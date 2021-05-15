This Is the Secret to Beating the Stock Market

Beating the stock market is widely regarded as the crown jewel of investing. Many try and fail. There's a reason why 90% of actively traded funds underperform their benchmark. No one has a crystal ball. As long as human emotions permeate the halls of the New York Stock Exchange, the rows and columns of online brokerage accounts, and the thumbs of Robinhood investors, the stock market is going to do some crazy things.

Here's the one simple secret you need to know to beat the stock market, as well as some tools you can use to stay on track through the ups and downs.

Trying to beat the stock market is the worst way to beat the stock market

It sounds counterintuitive, but actively trying to beat the stock market in the short run is actually one of the worst ways to beat the stock market. It can lead to short-term thinking, putting too much emphasis on quarterly performance, falling prey to market trends and volatility, and losing sight of long-term investing theses.