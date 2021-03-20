This Is What a Recipe for a Stock Market Crash Looks Like

What a difference a year can make. At this time last year, uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus had fully gripped the stock market. All three of the major U.S. indexes were in free fall, with the widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) ultimately losing over a third of its value in roughly one month's time.

But since hitting a bear market bottom on March 23, 2020, it's been pedal to the metal for equities. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) more than doubled off of its lows, while the benchmark S&P 500 has gained 77% (through March 13, 2021).

Unfortunately, this young bull market run that investors have been privy to may be shorter-lived than expected.

Although there's no concrete recipe for a stock market crash, the two most promising ingredients to cause the indexes to plunge are currently both in place. This doesn't guarantee that a crash is imminent, but given the history of plunges associated with the S&P 500, a big move lower can't be discounted.

Is this the perfect recipe for a stock market crash?