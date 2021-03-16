This Is What Adults in Their 50s Have Saved for Retirement. How Does Your Nest Egg Compare?

Another good bet is to continue to invest heavily in stocks if you're more than five to seven years away from retirement. Even if the market crashes within the next few years, you'll have time to ride out a downturn -- even a prolonged one -- and come out ahead. Furthermore, not all stock market declines are lengthy -- just look at what happened last year.

Finally, take steps to keep growing your job skills so you're not forced to retire early due to decisions made on your employer's part. Rather, do your best to keep adding value to secure your job -- and your paycheck -- for as long as you want to stay in the workforce.

While the typical 50-something may be sitting on $461,779 in retirement savings, don't sweat it if that's not where you're at. Instead, do your best to boost your savings to a level you're comfortable with so you can retire without having to worry about how your bills will get paid.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook