This is where homes are selling the slowest right now

Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the slowest, according to data from Redfin.
Where home sales are slowing down
#50. Vallejo, CA
#49. Boulder, CO
#48. Greeley, CO
#47. Topeka, KS
#46. Hickory, NC
#45. Provo, UT
#44. Anaheim, CA
#43. New Brunswick, NJ
#42. Ocean City, NJ
#41. Toledo, OH
#40. Port St. Lucie, FL
#39. Greenville, SC
#38. Birmingham, AL
#37. Riverside, CA
#36. Los Angeles, CA
#35. New Haven, CT
#34. Sioux Falls, SD
#33. Panama City, FL
#32. Kennewick, WA
#31. Milwaukee, WI
#30. Fort Lauderdale, FL
#29. Las Vegas, NV
#28. Phoenix, AZ
#27. Oxnard, CA
#26. Austin, TX
#25. Salem, OR
#24. Knoxville, TN
#23. Tucson, AZ
#22. Prescott Valley, AZ
#21. Reno, NV
#20. Madison, WI
#19. Pensacola, FL
#18. New York, NY
#17. Green Bay, WI
#16. Bridgeport, CT
#15. West Palm Beach, FL
#14. Miami, FL
#13. Appleton, WI
#12. Tallahassee, FL
#11. Asheville, NC
#10. Elgin, IL
#9. Lebanon, NH
#8. Honolulu, HI
#7. Pittsburgh, PA
#6. Charleston, SC
#5. Lake County, IL
#4. Palm Bay, FL
#3. Chicago, IL
#2. Atlantic City, NJ
#1. Myrtle Beach, SC
