 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

This is where homes are selling the slowest right now

  • 0

There is still a healthy inventory for buyers in the Fayetteville area because people are constantly moving in and out but median home prices have soared..

Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the slowest, according to data from Redfin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News