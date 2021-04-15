This Lesser-Known Roth IRA Benefit Could Leave You Richer in Retirement

The one hiccup you may encounter with a Roth IRA is that if you're a higher earner, you may not be eligible to contribute to one directly. Contributions are barred completely for single tax-filers earning $140,000 or more this year and for married couples filing jointly earning $208,000 or more.

But if you can't fund a Roth IRA based on your income, you can contribute to a traditional IRA and convert that account to a Roth afterward. You'll pay taxes on the sum you move over, but then you'll enjoy all of the aforementioned tax benefits once you're retired and ready to tap that account.

Make your retirement easier

Once you retire, the last thing you'll want to worry about is a whopping tax bill. Keep your savings in a Roth IRA, and you'll eliminate that concern so you can instead focus on enjoying your senior years to the fullest.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook