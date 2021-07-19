This Major Social Security Error Is Easier to Correct Than You'd Think

Say your FRA is 67, at which point you'd be entitled to $1,500 a month from Social Security. If you decide to sign up at age 62, you'll knock your monthly benefit down to $1,050. That's a lot of money to lose out on over what could be a 20- or 30-year period -- or longer.

If you recognize your mistake quickly enough, you can withdraw your Social Security application, repay whatever benefits you collected, and file again at a later age -- either at FRA or even beyond, as delaying your filing could leave you with an even higher monthly benefit.

Who says there are no second chances?

Some mistakes in life can be difficult to recover from. The good news is that if you file for Social Security too early, you can correct that mistake and move on.