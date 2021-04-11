This One Investment Could Rake in More Than $32,000 in Retirement Income Every Year

When you're planning for retirement, you can't count on Social Security to be your primary source of income. These benefits are simply too small to live on, because they replace just about 40% of pre-retirement income, when most experts project you'll need 80% or more.

For most people, the rest of their money will need to come from investments.

The good news is, there's one investment out there that could help future retirees go a long way toward having the money they need for their later years, assuming they start investing in it early enough.

This investment could be the ticket to financial security as a retiree

If you want a safe investment that's all but certain to provide more than $32,000 in annual income, an S&P fund many be just the thing.