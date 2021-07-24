This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

However, Standard & Poor's is nice enough to supply data about its flagship index that allows investors to do some cool market-based research. One of these datasets is how much the S&P 500 would have historically paid in dividends were it itself a stock-like investment. The chart below compares the index's cumulative dividend payments going all the way back to the first quarter of 1988 to the index's cumulative point gains from the same starting point. Take a look.

If you're looking for specific numbers, the S&P 500 has paid out about $849 worth of dividends since the beginning of 1988, but it has added $3,714 worth of "per-share" value during the same time frame. Translation: Capital appreciation has accounted for about four times as much value creation as dividends alone have. Or to put it another way, dividends only make up about a fifth of the sort of wealth growth that stocks have created for investors over the course of the past three-plus decades.

Not permanent but indefinite