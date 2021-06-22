This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

If something you own doesn't do well in a year, this doesn't mean that it isn't a good investment. And it's also possible that if you get into a habit of dropping investments that haven't done well, you might find yourself chasing returns.

For example, small-cap stocks lost 11% of their value in 2018 but had more than a 25% gain the following year. And in 2017, emerging market equities performed the best, gaining 37% -- but only after having lost 15% two years before and being the worst performers. So selling these investments because of a year of losses would've caused you to miss out on subsequent years with gains.

3. Rebalancing can set you up for success

Not only should you avoid selling investments because they're not always winners, but you should also consider buying more of your losers. When you rebalance your portfolio, you are selling your holdings that did very well and buying ones that didn't do as well.