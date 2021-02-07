This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

That's not to say investors shouldn't own individual stocks with the intent to beat the market over time. But the numbers illustrate an important point. That is, frequent trading of stocks can easily do more harm than good. Even the pros aren't all that great at timing entries and exits. Most of them -- like most mom-and-pop investors -- would be better off just leaving their stocks alone, taking some lumps, and letting time do its work. An individual investor's biggest job is simply remembering that "time" can mean 10 or more years.

If you don't have that kind of time, that's OK. But you should adjust your strategy to one that's less dependent on growth stocks and more reliant on less volatile instruments such as bonds or other income-driving holdings.

Just leave it alone

Most investors innately know this stuff, but it's easy to get distracted from it. That's because the news media has mastered the art of convincing investors everything is important as long as it's being reported. This in turn may prompt bad trading decisions.