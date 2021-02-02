This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

As the above chart depicts, had you held an S&P 500 index fund since 1990, you'd end up significantly better off if you had reinvested dividends than if you took the dividends in cash. The orange line above represents the fund's total return, which is the fund's price return plus its dividend yield. The purple line simply represents the fund's increase in price over the last 30 years without dividends accounted. The lesson here, if you take nothing else away, is that having your dividends automatically reinvested is likely to substantially increase your returns over time with absolutely no added effort or analysis.