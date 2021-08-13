This Overlooked Expense Is Waiting to Gouge Your Retirement Savings

If you've been contributing to tax-deferred accounts but you think Roth accounts might be the better fit for you, you can always consider a Roth IRA conversion. This is where you pay taxes on some of your tax-deferred funds this year in order to change them into Roth funds. Before you do this, look at where you're at in your current tax bracket and avoid jumping up to the next one if you can. It might be better to do several smaller Roth IRA conversions over a few years rather than one large one this year.