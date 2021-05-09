This Overlooked Roth IRA Benefit Could Help Your Kids Retire Rich

A kid can rack up the benefits of a Roth, though they will most likely need a custodian to manage the account on their behalf until they are 18. A guardian, parent, or another adult can check out top brokerage products such as Fidelity's Roth IRA for Kids to get started.

When it comes to funding a Roth IRA, you don't have to worry about kids getting the short end of the stick because of age. Kids have the same contribution limits as adults, qualifying for a maximum contribution up to $6,000 in 2021. But you have to make sure that the total contributions for the year do not exceed the child's earned income.

Follow the rules before diving in

Before you dump all your extra money or your kids' spare change into a Roth IRA, make sure they meet the annual requirements.

First, a child must have earned income. This is a nonnegotiable for anyone who wants to contribute to a Roth IRA. Some kids earn extra cash from mowing the lawn, babysitting, or taking on a summer job. Whatever the source of your child's income, make sure you document it and work with a CPA or tax professional to ensure you've reported everything correctly.