This Retirement Plan Rule Could Cause Your Social Security Benefits to Get Taxed

The amount of your RMD will vary based on your life expectancy and retirement plan balance. But there's a steep penalty for not taking one -- you'll lose 50% of each dollar you fail to remove from your retirement account. In other words, if your RMD for a given year is $10,000 and you take none of it, you'll forgo $5,000.

Of course, the problem with RMDs is that they automatically create a tax liability when taken from a traditional IRA or 401(k) since the money you withdraw will be subject to taxes. But that's not the only damage RMDs can cause. If your RMD is high enough, it could push you over the limit where your Social Security benefits become taxable at the federal level.

Whether Social Security gets taxed depends on your provisional income, which is 50% of your annual benefit plus your non-Social Security income. If your total falls between $25,000 and $34,000 as a single tax-filer, you could be taxed on up to 50% of your benefits, and beyond $34,000, you risk taxes on 85% of your benefits.

These thresholds are higher for married couples filing jointly. A provisional income between $32,000 and $44,000 could mean taxes on up to 50% of benefits, and beyond $44,000, 85% of benefits.