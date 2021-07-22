This Seemingly Flawless Social Security Strategy Could Backfire on You

The delayed retirement credits you'll accrue by postponing your filing will stop accumulating once you turn 70. As such, 70 is generally considered the latest age to sign up for Social Security, even though you could technically opt to delay your filing beyond that point. And if you're looking at a FRA of 67, filing at 70 means boosting your benefits by a rather impressive 24%.

But while you'll often hear that delaying your filing until age 70 is a surefire way to grow your benefits, that strategy could also come back to bite you. Here's why.

Look at the big picture

Delaying your filing beyond FRA will give you a higher benefit on a monthly basis. But will it give you a higher lifetime benefit? Maybe not.

Filing for Social Security at age 70 makes sense when you expect to live a reasonably long life. But if you don't think that'll happen, whether due to preexisting health issues or your family history, then delaying your filing as long as possible may not be the best way to get more money out of Social Security.

Say you're entitled to a $1,500 monthly benefit at a FRA of 67. Waiting until age 70 to file will give you $1,860 a month instead.