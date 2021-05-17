This Simple Trick Can Squeeze an Extra $600 Out of Social Security

If you're eligible for a $1,200 benefit at 62 and you decide to delay benefits one month, you'd get $1,205 per month at 62 and one month. Over the course of 30 years, that extra $5 per month would add up to $1,800. Take away the month of $1,200 benefits you gave up, and you'll end up with an extra $600 in benefits. It's possible you could get even more if you delay Social Security for longer or qualify for a larger benefit.

When delaying benefits makes sense

Delaying Social Security benefits makes sense if you don't need your benefits to cover your living expenses and you believe you will live long enough to make it worthwhile. In order to figure that out, you have to estimate your life expectancy and figure out where the breakeven points are for various starting ages.

For example, if you qualify for the average $1,551 Social Security benefit at your FRA of 67, you'd have to live to at least 78 to start outearning someone who qualified for the same benefit but signed up at 62. And if you lived until 82 or beyond, you'd get the most money overall by waiting until 70 to sign up.