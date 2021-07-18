This Social Security Move Could Cost You Nearly $500 per Month in Benefits

Another factor to consider is how much you have in savings. Those who have a robust retirement fund may be able to afford to claim benefits early. But if you expect Social Security will be your primary source of income, it may make more sense to wait to claim so you can receive more per month.

Finally, the age you claim will depend on your priorities in retirement. If your top priority is spending as much time as possible in retirement, you may decide to retire and claim benefits early. You will receive less money each month, but that may be a worthwhile trade-off for you. Or, if your main concern is being financially secure in retirement, delaying benefits may be a smart move.

Ultimately, the age you begin claiming Social Security is up to you, and there's no right or wrong answer. Think about your lifestyle, your financial situation, and your personal preferences. By making this decision carefully, you can be sure you're setting yourself up for the best retirement possible.

