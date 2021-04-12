This Social Security Strategy Could Backfire If You're Married

But if you're married, claiming Social Security early and slashing your benefits in the process could put your spouse in a very uncomfortable financial position down the line. Once you pass away, your spouse will be entitled to survivors benefits from Social Security. Specifically, your spouse will be entitled to a benefit that equals the amount you collect each month. If you claim your benefits early and reduce them in the process, you'll leave your spouse with less income -- and more stress to grapple with.

In fact, cutting your benefits by filing early is an especially dangerous move if you and your spouse haven't managed to accumulate much in the way of retirement savings. If you don't have a strong nest egg for your spouse to fall back on in your absence, then slashing your monthly Social Security benefit -- and your spouse's benefit in the process -- could create a real cash crunch for the person you leave behind.