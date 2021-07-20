This Social Security Strategy Is Great for Couples

Of course, it's also possible to do the opposite. You could have the higher earner file for benefits early and the lower earner file later on. The point, either way, is that staggering your two claims could make a lot of sense. That way, you won't have to wait too long to get access to your money, but you also won't slash two sets of benefits and get stuck with lower payments for what could be multiple decades.

It's all about coordinating

When you're married, getting ready for retirement isn't something you should do by yourself. It's important to map out your plans and goals jointly with your spouse so you can get on the same page and come up with tactics that lead to the best financial outcomes. Though you don't have to stagger your Social Security filings when you and your spouse each get a benefit, doing so could really work to your advantage.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook